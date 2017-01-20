Second in Series of Storms Brings More Rain, Lower Snow Levels to SoCal 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The second of three storms making their way across Southern California is expected to bring rain and snow to the region throughout the day Friday.

Friday’s storm is expected to be even stronger than Thursday’s, which brought just under one inch of rain to downtown Los Angeles.

Snow levels are expected to plummet with this, the coldest of the three storms.

Forecasters are calling for snow down to about 4,000 feet by Friday night. Drivers along the Grapevine could see snow flurries late Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Higher mountain elevations could see significant snowfall along with powerful winds gusting to 60 mph at times, the Weather Service stated.

There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms producing heavy downpours and waterspouts.

Flash flood watches have been issued for the Fish and Sand fire burn areas from 6 a.m. through Friday afternoon, according to the weather service.

A yellow alert remained in place for residents below the Fish Fire burn areas in Duarte. K Rails were in place to protect neighborhoods for a second day of heavy showers.

In Lytle Creek, a rockslide that occurred just before midnight had covered a portion of Lytle Creek Road.

California Highway Patrol officials closed the road near South Fork Road until the boulders could be cleared.

The southbound lanes had reopened by 5:30 a.m.

A third storm, likely the strongest of the three, is still waiting in the Pacific and is expected to arrive late Saturday and bring showers through Monday. The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall during the day Sunday, according to the Weather Service.

High surf advisories and warnings are in place along the Los Angeles and Ventura county coasts where surf is expected to build to between 10 and 16 feet by late Friday into Saturday.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

The three storms combined are expected to bring between three and six inches of rain to the coastal and valley areas, with up to 9 inches possible for some foothills and mountains.