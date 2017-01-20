× Several People Rescued When Flooding Inundates Santa Barbara County Campground

The second of three storms hitting Southern California this week deluged sections of Santa Barbara County on Friday morning, forcing authorities to rescue people trapped in a flooded campground and evacuate an apartment building threatened by possible mudslides.

At the same time, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood advisory for Los Angeles County until 4:45 p.m., cautioning that mud and rock slides were possible as the rain falls at more than half an inch an hour.

The Santa Barbara County rescues began before 10:30 a.m., when mud, tree branches and debris clogged a creek at El Capitan State Beach and caused runoff to overflow the park’s campground, according to Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

The flooding inundated tents, yurts and campground buildings and caused a number of cabins and parked cars to float away and eventually become pinned in a pile of debris, according to Eliason.

*WaterRescue* El Capitan Canyon Resort & Campground flooded with storm runoff. Multiple rescues. Displaced vehicles and cabins near creek. pic.twitter.com/xumWRsXlC4 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 20, 2017

