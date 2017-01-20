Thousands Expected to Protest in Los Angeles on Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day

Thousands of people are expected to take part in several protests in the downtown Los Angeles area Friday as Donald Trump is sworn in the nation’s 45th president.

Five permits have been issued by the Los Angeles Police Department for protests in downtown for Friday, according to the L.A. Times, which noted that LAPD anticipates other unauthorized events springing up around the city on Inauguration Day.

In what could be the largest rally before a march ending at City Hall, more than 15,000 people have RSVP’d for the “United Against Hate-Inauguration March,” with another 32,000 expressing interest in attending. The event starts at 11 a.m. in the area of Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard, and will go till 6 p.m., according to a Facebook page for the event.

Backed by a group called California for Progress, the event was described as a broad range of local organizations coming together to display unity as they protest Trump’s inauguration “and the ideals he has come to embody,” according to a news release.

Organizers have also called for people to skip work or school, and not do any shopping Friday.

The march is part of a series of events that will happen in cities across the country amid the dawning of Trump’s presidency, the release stated.

Amid the action, organizations involved in the protests have included a list of demands, calling for an end to mass deportation, and additional wars and pipelines, while advocating against racism, misogyny, Islamophobia and homophobia. Among other things, they are also demanding respect for education and healthcare rights.

Other rallies in the area are expected to include marches that will also culminate at L.A. City Hall.

In Boyle Heights, a protest of Trump’s inauguration will begin at 11 a.m. with a rally in Mariachi Plaza, according to a news release from event organizers. A march ending at City Hall will follow the event.

Another protest is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on the corner of Broadway and Olympic Boulevard in downtown. Participants will then head over to City Hall at the conclusion of the rally.

Also at 1 p.m., union members will gather on the south side of City Hall to demonstrate against Trump, according to a news release from Roofers Union Local 36, which is leading that particular protest.

Another large crowd of demonstrators is expected to convene again in downtown Saturday for the planned women’s right march, an event that is part of another wave of post-Inauguration Day action across the country.