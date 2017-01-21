× 2 Killed in 405 Freeway Crash Near Getty Center Drive: CHP

Multi-vehicle crash on the northbound 405 near Getty Center Drive killed two people early Saturday and closed all lanes, the CHP reported.

The crash was called in at 2:39 a.m., said Officer Alex Rubio of the California Highway Patrol. One male died at the scene and another male about 40 years old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The number and types of vehicles involved was still unclear as of 5:20 a.m. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Getty Center Drive onto Sepulveda Boulevard, and was rejoining the freeway at Mulholland Drive.

