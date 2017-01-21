Heavy Snowfall Prompts Avalanche Risk in Wrightwood Area of Angeles National Forest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Wrightwood area of Angeles National Forest is at extreme risk of snow avalances throughout the weekend and into next week, authorities said Friday.

People were advised to avoid non-designated snow areas and skiing out of bounds, as controlled snow slides for public safety were only conducted in designated snow areas, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Recent snowfall from previous storms, coupled with milder weather and the prediction of up to three feet of new snow, will create an unstable condition," the release stated. "The weight of the new snow atop an unsecured base, coupled with the area's steep terrain, will inevitably create spontaneous avalanches."

Officials warned about the cement- and glass-like properties powdery snow takes on after barrelling down a mountainside and becoming compacted. Those who will be in the area are encouraged to be equipped with a snow shovel, ice axe, avalanche probes and an avalanche beacon.