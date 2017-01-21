LAX’s Wi-Fi, Cellphone Speeds Among the Slowest in the Nation, Study Finds
Anyone who has been stuck waiting for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport knows that connecting to the Internet can make a long delay somewhat tolerable.
But a new study released last week found that wireless and cellular speeds at LAX are among the slowest of any major airport in the country.
Seattle-based technology company Ookla gauged the speeds of the four largest carriers — AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon — as well as the airport-provided Wi-Fi at each of the nation’s top 20 busiest airports.When it comes to connecting to cellular service, LAX had the slowest speeds of all airports except for New York’s LaGuardia Airport, according to the study.
Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.