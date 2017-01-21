Next Storm Could Be Strongest Since 2010, Bringing Several Inches of Rain, ‘Crippling Snow:’ Weather Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service is warning that the storm that will hit Southern California late Saturday could be the strongest since 2010, with Los Angeles County coastal and valley areas getting from 2 to 4 inches of rain and the foothills up to 6 inches.

The storm is also expected to hit the Sierra Nevada hard. The weather service warned of “crippling snow amounts on top of existing snow cover,” warned residents to stock up on food, water and make sure firewood is available, and “essentially prepare for being stranded at home for multiple days.” Power outages are likely and mature trees will probably fall. It’s possible that residents could endure multiple-day power outages, failures of carports and decks, and avalanches.

The forecast is heightening concerns about mudslides and flooding across the state. Another powerful storm that hit California on Friday caused numerous road closures and mudsides in areas burned by recent fires, including a major incident in Goleta that destroyed cabins, cars and forced rescues.

The storm is expected to enter the region as early as late Saturday night, and peak on Sunday, with thunderstorms possible and continuing into Monday.

