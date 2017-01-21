Powerful Storm Expected to Hit Southern California Saturday Night; Residents in Sand Fire Burn Area Ordered to Evacuate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials on Saturday issued evacuation notices for roughly 120 homes in Santa Clarita located in or near the burn area of last year's Sand Fire.

Heavy rainfall was expected to wash large amounts of mud and debris into the area, affecting homes from Sand Canyon Road in the west, down to Placerita Canyon Road and up to Iron Canyon Road in the north, according to an alert from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Residents within the area were urged to evacuate their homes no later than 10 p.m. Saturday night, authorities said.

Rain was expected to begin late Saturday evening before reaching its heaviest intensity between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service has predicted the storm could be the strongest to hit the area since 2010, with Los Angeles County coastal and valley areas getting from 2 to 4 inches of rain and the foothills up to 6 inches.

Officials also requested residents with automated gates to leave them unlocked and open during this and future storms. The measure ensures "emergency response will not be delayed and that fire patrols will be able to access your property to watch for any potential threat," according to L.A. County Assistant Fire Chief Greg Hisel.

The Sand Canyon evacuation center is located at Canyon High School, 19300 Nadal St. in Santa Clarita, and opened Saturday at 6 p.m.

Animals may be taken to the Castaic Animal Shelter at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic.