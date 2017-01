Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recent burn areas such as Duarte and Sand Canyon, as well as beach cities, were submerged in mud Friday following heavy rains — but the regions were preparing to face what officials said would be the storm's most intense day on Sunday.

Mary Beth McDade, Kimberly Cheng and Rick Chambers report for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 20, 2017.

