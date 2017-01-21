Thousands Gather in Pershing Square for Women’s March Los Angeles

Android users, if the above player does not work, please click here.

Thousands of people have began to gather at Pershing Square in downtown for Women’s March Los Angeles Saturday, one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th U.S. president.

Nearly 100,000 people have RSVPd to the event’s Facebook page.

Demonstrations are taking place across the country and worldwide, with the largest occurring in Washington, D.C.

Organizers of the national event hope to “send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights,” according to their mission statement. “We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”

Participants of the local event began to gather at Pershing Square early Saturday and were expected to march to City Hall.

Traffic in the downtown area will likely be impacted by the event, which is expected to end about 4 p.m., and several streets in the area will be closed.

Los Angeles Police officers will be out in full force. Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times they expect larger crowds than the hundreds who gathered under the rain in downtown on Inauguration Day. Clear skies are expected during the march Saturday before another storm system comes through early Sunday.

Several Los Angeles-area politicians, including Mayor Eric Garcetti, Rep. Judy Chu, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, L.A. City Councilwoman Nury Martinez and California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, are among those who are expected to speak at a rally in front of City Hall.

