× Trump Addresses CIA, Wrongly Says Inauguration Crowd Reached Washington Monument

After months of mocking the CIA and questioning its conclusions on Russian interference in the election, President Trump went to the agency headquarters in Langley, Va., on Saturday ostensibly to reach out but instead delivered an animated, rambling address in front of its memorial to fallen officers.

The visit was designed to send a conciliatory message to the agency on Trump’s first full day in office, as well as show his support for Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.), Trump’s nominee to run the CIA.

“I love you, I respect you. There is nobody I respect more. You are going to do a fantastic job. We are going to start winning again and you are going to be leading the charge,” Trump said.

In free-form remarks at odds with the somber memorial to 117 fallen U.S. spies behind him, Trump called the press “dishonest” for describing him as feuding with intelligence services over the Russian election meddling, a contradiction of several public statements he’s made. Last week, he accused intelligence agencies, without evidence, of leaking false information about him and compared it during a news conference to “something that Nazi Germany would have done and did do.”

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.