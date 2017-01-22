× MLB Players Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte Killed in Separate Crashes in Dominican Republic

Two Major League baseball players have died separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic, the Associated Press reported Sunday.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, 25, died on a highway leading to Juan Adrain, a town about 40 miles from the capital of Santo Domingo, the wire service reported, siting Dominican highway patrol officials.

Former major leaguer Andy Marte, 33, was killed when a car he was driving hit a house between San Francisco de Marcoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles north of Santo Domingo, according to the AP.

Ventura signed with the Royals as an amateur free agent in 2008, according to BaseballReference.com. He made his major league debut in 2013 and played with the team until his last season in 2016. He had signed with the Royals until 2019, according to the site.

Marte, was signed by the Atlanta Braves as an amateur free agent in 2000, according to Baseball Reference.

He also played for the Cleveland Indians and the Arizona Diamondbacks. His last game was on Aug. 6, 2014, according to the site.

Both men were born in the Dominican Republic and started their careers there.

Tributes and condolences for both players and their families poured in on social media Sunday.

The Royals tweeted: “We are heartbroken. #RIPAce.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks tweeted, “We are deeply saddened to hear that former D-back Andy Marte has passed away. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Major League Baseball officials tweeted, “We are devastated by the tragic news that Yordano Ventura, 25, has died.”

Angels center fielder Mike Trout tweeted,”Sad day in the baseball world. #RIPVentura #RIPMarte.”

We are devastated by the tragic news that Yordano Ventura, 25, has died in an automobile accident. https://t.co/RXibkDJMHZ pic.twitter.com/S7RszxJF8d — MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2017

We are deeply saddened to hear that former D-back Andy Marte has passed away. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/1rnQcUqq0A — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) January 22, 2017

The Orioles send our sincere condolences to the MLB community, and the friends and family of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 22, 2017

Yordano Ventura had a big heart. He played softball with kids in KC the day after the Royals’ Game 7 loss in 2014 https://t.co/vanOjngrCv pic.twitter.com/iBSp4N8q8P — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 22, 2017