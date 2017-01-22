× Obamacare Repeal Would Also Affect Your Employer Health Insurance

Stephanie Blythe isn’t due to give birth until April, but she already ordered a breast pump through her insurance company because she’s worried about the future of the Affordable Care Act.

“Once I have it, they can’t take it away from me,” said Blythe, 31.

Approximately 4.6 million Californians gained health coverage because of Obamacare, either through Medi-Cal, the state’s low-income health program, or the insurance exchange Covered California. But beyond that, more than 10 million Californians like Blythe who have insurance through their employers also received new benefits under the Affordable Care Act.

The law mandates that insured Americans don’t have to pay out-of-pocket for certain healthcare services and supplies, including breast pumps. With repeal of Obamacare now on the table, people like Blythe are rushing to take advantage of the more than 50 fully covered services, including mammograms, flu shots, colonoscopies and birth control.

