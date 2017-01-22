Third Storm Brings Heavy Rains, Strong Winds and Flooding Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A third in a series of winter storms has started to move through Southern California Sunday, bringing heavy rains, strong winds and prompting evacuation orders in at least two burn areas, the National Weather Service reported.

The storm could be the strongest to hit the Southern California since 2010, with Los Angeles County coastal and valley areas getting between 2 and 4 inches of rain, and the foothills up to 6 inches, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The rain is expected to linger and snow showers will continue on Monday, but drier, milder conditions are in the forecast starting Wednesday, according to the weather service.

A flash flood watch will be in effect starting at 8 a.m. into the afternoon in all of Ventura County, the weather service reported. Periods of intense rain with rainfall rates of one to one and a half inches of rain are possible. Flash flooding and/or mud and debris flow are a concern, especially in recent burn areas of the county.

The watch will also be in effect in the coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles County, according to the weather service.

Officials on Saturday issued evacuation notices for about 120 homes in Santa Clarita near the burn area of last year's Sand Fire. An evacuation center is set up at Canyon High School, 19300 Nadal St.

Heavy rainfall is expected to wash large amounts of mud and debris in the area from Sand Canyon Road to Placerita Canyon Road and up to Iron Canyon Road, officials said.

Homes in the Fish Fire burn area in Duarte will also be under mandatory evacuation starting at 7 a.m. Rains pounded the area Friday and Saturday causing mud to flow in the streets.

Strong winds are also a concern. The strongest gusts expected in the mountains and foothills of the Antelope Valley, where gusts between 60 and 80 mph are forecasted.

A high wind warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday in the mountains of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Along the ocean, large surf is expected through Tuesday, bringing concerns of coastal flooding in some areas.

