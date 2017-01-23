The Bestselling Author of “Why We Get Fat” Gary Taubes joined us live to tell us all about his new book “The Case Against Sugar” The book is a groundbreaking, eye-opening exposé that makes the convincing case that sugar is the tobacco of the new millennium. Gary Taubes delves into Americans’ history with sugar: its uses as a preservative, as an additive in cigarettes, the contemporary overuse of high-fructose corn syrup. He explains what research has shown about our addiction to sweets. He clarifies the arguments against sugar, corrects misconceptions about the relationship between sugar and weight loss; and provides the perspective necessary to make informed decisions about sugar as individuals and as a society. If you’d like to meet Gary, he’ll be signing books at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena (695 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101) tonight at 7p. The book is available in book stores everywhere and online.
Author Gary Taubes and ‘The Case Against Sugar’
-
Study: Mexico’s Soda Tax Will Save 18,900 Lives, Nearly $1 Billion Over 10 Years
-
Soda Companies Sponsored Health Organizations While Lobbying Against Public Health Bills: Research Paper
-
Dr. Francine Kaufman, Medtronic Diabetes
-
Hawthorne Officer Injured After Shootout at Public Storage Facility; Suspect Shot
-
The Mommy Shorts Guide to Remarkably Average Parenting
-
-
The UPS Store – Rose Parade Float
-
Dave Holmes, Author/Former MTV VJ
-
US Attorney General Nominee Jeff Sessions Takes on Racism Charges
-
What You Need to Know About the New Changes to the Flu Vaccine
-
Arrest Made in Suspected Road-Rage Shooting Death of 3-Year-Old Boy in Arkansas
-
-
‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Author: ‘Shocking’ Leaked Video ‘Mischaracterizes’ on-Set Animal Safety
-
Second Night of Protests in South L.A. Following Fatal Police Shooting of 18-Year-Old
-
Protecting You and Your Children From Contagious Viruses