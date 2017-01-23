Author Gary Taubes and ‘The Case Against Sugar’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bestselling Author of “Why We Get Fat” Gary Taubes joined us live to tell us all about his new book “The Case Against Sugar” The book is a groundbreaking, eye-opening exposé that makes the convincing case that sugar is the tobacco of the new millennium. Gary Taubes delves into Americans’ history with sugar: its uses as a preservative, as an additive in cigarettes, the contemporary overuse of high-fructose corn syrup. He explains what research has shown about our addiction to sweets. He clarifies the arguments against sugar, corrects misconceptions about the relationship between sugar and weight loss; and provides the perspective necessary to make informed decisions about sugar as individuals and as a society. If you’d like to meet Gary, he’ll be signing books at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena (695 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101) tonight at 7p. The book is available in book stores everywhere and online.