Award-Winning Journalists Evelyn De Wolfe and George Lewis on Their New Book About KTLA Pioneer Klaus Landsberg

Award-winning journalists Evelyn De Wolfe and George Lewis joined us live to talk about their new book “Line of Sight – Klaus Landsberg – His Life and Vision” In 1941, Klaus was the legendary producer and engineering genius who was in charge of creating a television operation from scratch for Paramount Pictures which eventually became KTLA. Evelyn is the former wife of Klaus Landsberg.  She was a writer for the LA Times for 40 years.  George Lewis was a NBC News correspondent for 42 years.  The book is available on their website and Amazon.com.