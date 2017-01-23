Chelsea Clinton Defends Barron Trump After Social Media Bullying

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton defended President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, after apparent social media jokes about him following the inauguration.

Following Friday’s festivities including the swearing-in and the inauguration parade, many took to social media with comments and memes about the 10-year-old.

Fox News reports that “Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich was one of those who took to social media, tweeting: “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

The tweet has since been deleted, and so have Rich’s website and social media pages. Fox News reports that NBC won’t comment on her tweet.

Clinton tweeted her own message of support for Barron on Sunday, saying: “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid.”

She followed it up with a political jab, saying “Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids.”

The former first daughter was 12 when she started living in the White House when her father, former President Bill Clinton, took the oath of office. Her family continued to live in the spotlight as her mother, Hillary Clinton, continued on the political path as a senator, the secretary of state and the the Democratic nominee for president in 2016.