The Classic Auto Show is coming to the LA Convention Center this weekend. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday for your chance to win a four pack of 3-Day VIP passes to the show. Winners will receive access to the show all three days, expedited VIP check-in, a swag bag, an offical poster, and priority Main Stage seating at the Celebrity Theater. Good luck.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below: