Crews Work to Drain Rain Water That Flooded Near Seal Beach Berm During Storm

Crews Monday are working to drain rain water that flooded near the Seal Beach berm during an extensive overnight storm.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed water up against beachside homes near the pier.

John Breiding, who lives in the area that was flooded, said his home was not damaged inside because it is slightly elevated.

He said his home was flooded in 1983 during another big storm.

“We didn’t get any flooding on our floors this year,” he said.

Cindy Betz, who lives nearby, wanted to see the flooding for herself Monday. Her home was not affected.

“I just feel sorry for the residents that have to deal with this,” Betz said.

“It’s Mother Nature so sometimes there’s just not much you can do about it.”

The storm wrecked havoc elsewhere in Southern California, causing flooding on major highways and prompting evacuations in recent burn areas.

High surf was expected through at least Tuesday at west and northwest-facing beaches, according to the National Weather Service.