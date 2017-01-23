California Emergency Crews Working to Recover Bodies of 2 Victims Swept Away During Weekend Storms

Authorities launched separate recovery efforts Monday in Northern and Southern California for the bodies of two people who were swept away by fast-moving water during the weekend’s intense rains.

In Castro Valley, authorities were searching for the body of a woman whose vehicle skidded off a highway north of Hayward on Saturday and plunged into a swollen creek. In Harbor City, firefighters, police and coroner’s investigators were recovering the remains of a person, possibly an adult man, who was swept away Sunday by a strong currents in Machado Lake.

The powerful rainstorm was one of three storms that pummeled California recently and brought hours of heavy rain on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said the deluge was the strongest in at least seven years and caused widespread flooding and damage.

The weekend’s rain and unpredictable currents hindered recovery efforts along Alameda Creek, where the missing woman and her vehicle disappeared, according to Sgt. Ray Kelly, a spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Conditions in the creek were extreme and a nearby canyon was closed due to a debris flow, he said.

