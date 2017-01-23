Fontana Police Arrest Man Suspected of Child Molestation After Detectives Pose as Victim in Social Media Sting

A man suspected of child molestation has been arrested in Fontana after detectives posed as the victim in a social media sting, police reported on Monday.

Jerrell Resnick, 20, was arrested by Fontana police on Jan. 17 after he arrived at a meeting place for sex arranged by detectives posing as the victim on her social media account, the Fontana Police Department said in a news release.

The investigation began on Nov. 8 when the 15-year-old student from Summit High School told school police she had been contacted by Resnick who lied about his age, took her to a park in Fontana and allegedly committed sex acts, police said.

Detectives from the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were notified when Resnick allegedly started sending images of his genitals to the victim though social media.

At that point detectives took over the victim’s social media account, posed as her, and set up a date to meet with Resnick for the purpose of having sex, police said.

Resnick had recently been seen loitering in and around Summit High School and at the Jessie Turner Community Center, police reported.

Through the investigation, police said several female students have come forward and said Resnick followed them and forcefully touched and kissed them.

Resnick was booked at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.