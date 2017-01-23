× L.A. Receives 216% Above Average Rainfall in Four Months: National Weather Service

According to the latest federal maps, Southern California is still in a drought.

But the dry conditions that have mired the region for more than five years have definitely shifted — at least for now.

Sunday’s huge storm — which dumped nearly 4 inches of rain in some areas — is part of a wetter trend that began in the fall. Since Oct. 1, downtown L.A. has received more than 13 inches of rain — 216% of normal for this period, which the National Weather Service said was 6.26 inches.

It’s a remarkable turnaround.

