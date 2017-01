Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Rams Cheerleaders joined us live to tell us all about their upcoming trip to Hong Kong to perform at one of the largest Chinese New Year celebrations in the world, the Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Night Parade. They also gave us a sneak peek at their special performance for the parade.

To check out the LA Rams Cheerleaders adventures in Hong Kong, you can follow them on Twitter @LARamsCheer or @HongKongTourism. For more information on the parade, click HERE.