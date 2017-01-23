Man Suspected in Gang-Related Shooting Fatally Shot by Long Beach Police After Forcing Himself into Home, Standoff With SWAT Team

A man who was sought by police for a gang-related shooting in Long Beach was fatally shot by police after forcing himself into a home and barricading himself in a shed, police said Monday.

The incident started on Saturday about 10:50 p.m. when officers responded to the 900 block of Via Wanda after receiving a call about shots being fired. Officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso and took him to a local hospital in critical condition, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Gang enforcement detectives identified a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting and on Sunday about 11 a.m. responded to a residence in the 2700 block of E. 220th Place in Carson.

SWAT officers responded to the scene as the identified suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous, Long Beach police said. The suspect fled out of the residence and jumped several fences to try and get away, police reported.

Officers chased the man who forced his way into a family’s home on 220th Place. Some of the home’s occupants fled the home, while two minors remained inside with the suspect, police said.

SWAT officers immediately made their way into the home, at which point the suspect fled out the back and over another fence.

He then barricaded himself in a utility shed, police said.

SWAT officers tried to get the suspect to surrender by using tear gas and shooting rubber baton rounds into the shed, but he refused.

At about 5:10 p.m. Sunday SWAT officers confronted the man and an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The minors who were inside the home with the suspect were unharmed.

Detectives later recovered what was believed to be the suspect’s handgun at the scene, Long Beach police said.

The shootings remain under investigation.