Poet Mark Baumer Killed in Florida While Walking Cross-Country in Solo Protest

Mark Baumer, an award-winning poet who was walking barefoot across the country to raise awareness about climate change, died Saturday after being hit by a car in Florida, reports WEAR-TV.

Baumer, 33, was struck by an SUV and pronounced dead at the scene on a highway in Walton County, Fla. The Florida Highway Patrol said charges will be filed against the driver.

Baumer had been chronicling his cross-country walk in a blog, on Instagram and on YouTube.

His final blog entry, posted on Saturday, was accompanied by a photograph of his feet, standing next to the word “Killed” painted in yellow on a highway.

