President Trump Declares His Inauguration Day to Be ‘National Day of Patriotic Devotion’

One of President Donald Trump’s first acts following his inauguration Friday was to ordain the day as “National Day of Patriotic Devotion.”

The new law, which applies specifically to Jan. 20, 2017, was made public on Monday after it was officially filed and placed on the Federal Register’s website.

Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, indicated on Twitter that the measure had been drafted as one of his first actions on Friday, along with issuing an executive order on the Affordable Care Act and waiver for Gen. James Mattis’ defense secretary confirmation.

Previous presidents have issued similar orders surrounding their inauguration dates — President Obama declared his a “Day of Renewal and Reconciliation,” and George W. Bush’s was a “National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.” The language of Trump’s, meanwhile, carried on the high-handed nationalism of his campaign.

“A new national pride stirs the American soul and inspires the American heart. We are one people, united by a common destiny and a shared purpose,” the proclamation begins.

“There are no greater people than the American citizenry, and as long as we believe in ourselves, and our country, there is nothing we cannot accomplish,” it continues. “Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, president of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim Jan. 20, 2017, as National Day of Patriotic Devotion, in order to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country — and to renew the duties of Government to the people.”