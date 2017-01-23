× Rapper Soulja Boy Charged in Connection with Felony Weapon Charges

Rapper Soulja Boy has been charged with illegally possessing firearms, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested at his Hollywood Hills home on Dec. 15 after police found him with a .45 caliber Glock 21 handgun and a Mini Draco AR-IS assault rifle, officials said.

He has been charged with one county each of possession of an assault weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful firearm activity and misdemeanor receiving stolen property. DA officials said the handgun was reported stolen out of a Huntington Beach police vehicle.

Soulja Boy, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday and faces more than four years in prison if convicted as charged.

34.117660 -118.352039