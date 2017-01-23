Showers Continue Monday After Weekend Downpours Break Records, Prompt Evacuations

After a record-breaking day of rainfall Sunday, Southern California prepares for another day of showers Monday.

Forecasters are calling for isolated heavy downpours, possible thunderstorms and heavy snowfall in the local mountains.

Flash flood watches remain in effect for most of Southern California Monday while mountain areas continue to be under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy mud flows in Duarte have led to officials issuing mandatory evacuations for about 180 homes below the Fish Fire area Sunday.

The Duarte Community Center located at 1600 Huntington Drive is being used as an evacuation center for those in the danger areas.

Valley View School in Duarte will be closed on Monday, according to the City’s website.

Mandatory evacuations were also in place for Sand Canyon residents impacted by the Sand Fire in Santa Clarita.

Public safety officials were expected to reevaluate the area Monday morning to determine if residents could return to their homes, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A mud and rock slide forced the closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Old Topanga Canyon Road. Caltrans officials tweeted out an image of a large boulder that was blocking the road Sunday.

Sunday’s storm broke an all-time record for rainfall in one day in Long Beach.

Record rainfall of 3.87" was set at the LB Airport today. This rainfall sets an all-time record for LGB. Previous record was 3.75" in 1995 https://t.co/mrWvLUZ72t — Long Beach Fire (@lbfd) January 23, 2017

Camarillo and LAX also broke daily records Sunday for rainfall on Jan. 22, according to the Weather Service.

The cold temperatures associated with Monday’s storm are expected to drop snow levels to about 4,000 feet.

Snow may also fall on the Grapevine, possibly resulting in a closure of the 5 Freeway near the Tejon Pass, according to the weather service.

High surf is also being generated by the recent storms. The increased waves are expected to impact Southern California’s beaches through Tuesday.

In Redondo Beach, video showed a large wave knocking people over who ventured out toward the break wall. No injuries were reported.

Forecasters are calling for the rain to exit Southern California Tuesday, leaving mostly clear skies by midweek.