Truck Driver Loses 38,000 Pounds of Marbles When Trailer Rips Open on Indianapolis Interstate

A truck driver “lost his marbles” over the weekend when his trailer ripped open, spilling thousands of pounds of them on a freeway in Indianapolis.

The truck was carrying 38,000 pounds of marbles when it lost its trailer and the load spilled all over an embankment of southbound Interstate 465 near Pendleton Pike, a police spokesperson told KTLA sister station WXIN.

Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police Department posted an image of the damaged trailer with thousands of marbles spilled onto the embankment.

“A truck driver has lost his marbles … Literally, 38,000 pounds of them on I-465 SB at the 41mm,” Perrine’s post read.

One lane of the interstate remained closed for most of the day following the incident, WXIN reported.

No one was injured in the crash, according to Perrine.

#Breaking A truck driver has lost his marbles… Literally, 38,000 pounds of them on I-465 SB at the 41mm No 🤕, 👀 for 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/XWHa6Wk8VE — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 21, 2017