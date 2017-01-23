× White House Press Secretary Tells Reporters His ‘Intention Is Never to Lie to You’ During First Official Briefing

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Monday his “intention is never to lie to you.”

Insisting that news organizations sometimes make mistakes — often without any malicious intent — Spicer requested he and his colleagues in the administration be judged by the same standard.

“I think we should be afforded the same opportunity,” he said. “I’m going to come out here and tell you the facts as I know them.”

The comments came during Spicer’s first formal briefing from the White House, which followed an appearance in the briefing room Saturday in which he he delivered a furious tirade against the press for their accurate coverage of crowds at Trump’s inauguration. That session, which misstated several facts, ended with Spicer walking away as reporters shouted their queries.

He began Monday’s session in a more traditional fashion, outlining Trump’s busy schedule and detailing a phone call between the President and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Spicer said Trump had discussed the potential of el-Sisi visiting the White House in the coming months.

He detailed a plan to meet with American CEOs quarterly after a productive session in the West Wing on Monday morning, and announced Trump would take his first out-of-town trip aboard Air Force One on Thursday when he travels to a Republican Congressional retreat in Philadelphia.

Spicer said during his briefing that Trump signed an order reinstating a rule that bans federal funding to non-governmental organizations that provide abortions. He wouldn’t preview any future actions reversing an order signed by fomer President Barack Obama that shielded certain children of undocumented immigration from deportations.

Later in the day, Trump is expected to meet a bipartisan group of congressional leaders. Spicer said part of the discussion would center on plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Spicer’s answers were quick, and he called on reporters by name, ensuring the session moved from topic to topic at a steady clip. He discarded a tradition fostered during the Obama administration of calling on a reporter from the Associated Press first.

Spicer has prepared heavily for his premiere press briefing. He’s undergone mock briefings, extensive research, and long hours watching his predecessor holding the near-daily ritual. Much of his press office staff is in place.

He acknowledged the cantankerous start over the weekend at the beginning of Monday’s briefing, saying he’d emailed his predecessor Josh Earnest to ensure him that his title as “most popular press secretary” — designated by a poll of reporters earlier this year — was safe for now.