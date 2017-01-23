49-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Woodland Hills Backyard: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Woodland Hills backyard Monday, authorities said.

Officials identified the victim as 49-year-old Fabio Sementilli. The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road, according to Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Maureen Ryan.

Homicide detectives were on scene to investigate the incident, but it was unclear whether the man had died of natural causes or foul play was involved, officers said.

"Anything like this that occurs anywhere in the city is tragic, but we want to be sure that we take this slowly and make sure that we do a very thorough investigation so that we’re not missing anything, or we’re not getting ahead of the investigating getting any information out to the public," Ryan told KTLA.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this article.