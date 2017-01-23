State Senate Votes 26-9 to Confirm Xavier Becerra as California’s New Attorney General

The state Senate on Monday voted 26-9 in favor of final confirmation of Rep. Xavier Becerra as California’s attorney general, putting on watch a veteran politician who has promised to block efforts by President Trump to roll back state policies on immigration, civil rights and the environment.

Becerra, a Los Angeles Democrat and 12-term congressman, is set to take the oath of office on Tuesday before Gov. Jerry Brown’s State of the State address.

“As Attorney General, Xavier will be a champion for all Californians,” Brown said in a statement after the party-line vote.

Brown appointed Becerra as the state’s first Latino attorney general to fill the vacancy left when former state Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.