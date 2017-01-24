28-Year-Old Colorado Woman Missing; L.A. Police Investigating

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday following the disappearance of a 28-year-old woman.

Laura Lynee Stacy was last seen Jan. 22 at her apartment in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The Colorado native was driving a 2005 black Acura TL with a Colorado license plate number of 597WFD.

Stacy’s parents, Steve and Marcy Stacy, flew from Denver to Los Angeles as soon as they heard their daughter was missing. Her family told KTLA that someone found Stacy’s phone at Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita in a puddle of water.

“She’s usually in contact with someone in our family either her sister, her brother or ourselves,” said Steve Stacy.

Stacy moved from Denver to Los Angeles to enjoy the exciting atmosphere and weather, according to her family. She is passionate about photography and real estate and was excited about a new job offer, Stacy’s parents said. “It’s been a nightmare and I just want to be woken up from a bad dream,” said Marcy Stacy. “A lot of people love her and praying for her and want her home safely.”

Stacy is described as a 5-foot 8-inch white woman with blond hair and blue eyes weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Person’s Unit at 213-996-1800.