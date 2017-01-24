× City Council Approves Measure That Could Put More Civilians on LAPD Discipline Panels

The Los Angeles City Council took the final step Tuesday toward putting what has become an increasingly controversial measure on the May ballot that, if passed by voters, could give civilians a greater role in disciplining the city’s police officers.

The council’s unanimous approval of the ballot measure’s language came shortly after lawmakers agreed to conduct a deeper analysis of the LAPD’s complicated, often-criticized disciplinary system and to hold public meetings on the issue.

City Council President Herb Wesson, who introduced both the ballot measure and the proposal for a broader review of discipline, said he hoped Tuesday would mark the start of a “very serious conversation” about not only the disciplinary system but the relationship between police and the public.

“That relationship needs to get better,” he told reporters after the vote. “I hope that this is the beginning of something really big.”

