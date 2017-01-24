× Death Toll Climbs to At Least 4 From California’s Stormiest Winter in Years

Heavy storms that hammered California over the weekend have been linked to at least four deaths, including that of a couple who vanished in turbulent waters off the Central Coast and a motorist who plunged into a creek in Northern California.

On Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard in San Francisco was dispatched to Pebble Beach, where a frantic search was underway for a man and woman who vanished about 75 feet from the coastline about 10 a.m., authorities said.

Crews were able to rescue a third person — a 26-year-old man — whom they found on some rocks nearby. However, they were unable to locate the missing pair amid steadily worsening weather conditions, the Coast Guard said.

Rough seas battered much of the California coast throughout the weekend with waves as high as 30 feet in some areas. At the same time, a fierce Pacific storm dumped snow and rain across the state.

