Ex-L.A. County Deputy Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail, Probation for Sexually Abusing 12 Year-Old Costa Mesa Girl

A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been ordered to spend 180 days in jail and five years on probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 12-year-old Costa Mesa girl.

Jovanni Argueta, 26, pleaded guilty Jan. 11 in Orange County Superior Court to committing a lewd or lascivious act with a minor younger than 14 and attempted unlawful sexual intercourse, both felonies. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disobeying a restraining order, according to court records.

Argueta was sentenced to three years in prison, but the prison time was suspended as long as he does not violate probation, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Argueta, a Los Angeles resident, entered the guilty pleas as part of a deal with prosecutors for a reduced sentence. As part of the deal, prosecutors dropped one felony count of luring a child with intent to commit a specified crime.

