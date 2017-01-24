Ex-L.A. County Deputy Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail, Probation for Sexually Abusing 12 Year-Old Costa Mesa Girl

A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been ordered to spend 180 days in jail and five years on probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 12-year-old Costa Mesa girl.
Jovanni Argueta, 26, pleaded guilty Jan. 11 in Orange County Superior Court to committing a lewd or lascivious act with a minor younger than 14 and attempted unlawful sexual intercourse, both felonies. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disobeying a restraining order, according to court records.
Argueta, a Los Angeles resident, entered the guilty pleas as part of a deal with prosecutors for a reduced sentence. As part of the deal, prosecutors dropped one felony count of luring a child with intent to commit a specified crime.
