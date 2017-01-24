$20 Million in Cash Found Hidden in Box Spring in Massachusetts Apartment Seized by Federal Agents

The U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts has released a photo showing $20 million that was found hidden in a box spring in a Westborough apartment earlier this month.
A judge on Monday ruled that 28-year-old Cleber Rene Rizerio of Brazil is a flight risk and ordered him held on a charge of conspiring to commit money laundering.
Rocha was arrested earlier this month after the money was discovered in the apartment.
Prosecutors have alleged that Rocha was part of a scheme to transfer millions of dollars to Brazil by laundering it through Hong Kong.
The money was from TelexFree, a defunct internet phone company that was allegedly a massive pyramid scheme, authorities said.
Although the money was initially aimed at Brazilian immigrants to Massachusetts, almost 1 million people worldwide were allegedly swindled out of nearly $1.8 billion, according to authorities.
Rocha’s lawyer argued his client had no criminal record and should be granted bail with GPS monitoring, the Boston Herald reported.