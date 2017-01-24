Founder of WorldStarHipHop Dies at 43 in San Diego

Posted 8:53 PM, January 24, 2017, by
(L-R) WorldStarHipHop Founder Lee O'Denat, recording artists Jayla Marie and Kid ink, and DJ Mustard participate in WorldStarHipHop's 3rd Annual Skid Row Holiday Giveaway on December 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WorldStarHipHop)

(L-R) WorldStarHipHop Founder Lee O'Denat, recording artists Jayla Marie and Kid ink, and DJ Mustard participate in WorldStarHipHop's 3rd Annual Skid Row Holiday Giveaway on December 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WorldStarHipHop)

Lee O’Denat, known as Q, the founder of the influential website WorldStarHipHop.com — which grew into the preeminent clearinghouse of hip-hop music videos, entertainment news and viral videos — died suddenly on Monday in San Diego. He was 43.

The San Diego County medical examiner’s office said O’Denat was at a business in a San Diego shopping center — identified by police as a massage parlor — when he became unresponsive.

Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him with CPR, but he was pronounced dead about 5:30 p.m. The cause of death is heart disease, with obesity considered a contributing factor, according to the coroner’s office.

TMZ first reported O’Denat’s death. WorldStar issued a statement confirming the news and said the site would continue.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.