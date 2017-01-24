× Founder of WorldStarHipHop Dies at 43 in San Diego

Lee O’Denat, known as Q, the founder of the influential website WorldStarHipHop.com — which grew into the preeminent clearinghouse of hip-hop music videos, entertainment news and viral videos — died suddenly on Monday in San Diego. He was 43.

The San Diego County medical examiner’s office said O’Denat was at a business in a San Diego shopping center — identified by police as a massage parlor — when he became unresponsive.

Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him with CPR, but he was pronounced dead about 5:30 p.m. The cause of death is heart disease, with obesity considered a contributing factor, according to the coroner’s office.

TMZ first reported O’Denat’s death. WorldStar issued a statement confirming the news and said the site would continue.

