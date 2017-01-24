Man Found Dead at Woodland Hills Home Had Facial Trauma, Significant Blood Loss, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man found dead at a Woodland Hills home had suffered facial trauma and lost a significant amount of blood, police said Tuesday.

Officials were sent to the home in the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road Monday after a woman found the victim unresponsive and called authorities, according to Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Maureen Ryan.

Paramedics found 49-year-old Fabio Sementilli on an outdoor patio of the home with injuries to his face and a significant amount of blood loss, a Police Department news release stated.

Sementilli had sustained several stab wounds to his neck and upper torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

"Anything like this that occurs anywhere in the city is tragic, but we want to be sure that we take this slowly and make sure that we do a very thorough investigation so that we’re not missing anything, or we’re not getting ahead of the investigating getting any information out to the public," Ryan told KTLA following the incident Monday.

Sementilli's car was also missing from the home, according to the news release.

It was described as a black 2008 Porsche Carrera 911 with paper plates.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477).

Sementilli was a professional hairdresser and worked as a creative director at salon products company Wella, according to his Facebook page.

He was also featured in a YouTube video created by "American Salon" magazine.