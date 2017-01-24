Trapped Beneath 12-Foot-Deep Avalanche Near Lake Tahoe, Friends Take Selfies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two friends were driving home along a mountain road near Lake Tahoe when they felt a sudden gust of wind. Within seconds, they were buried in snow.

Their Subaru station wagon had been caught in a 12-foot-deep avalanche.

"First, there was a bit of panic," said David Ortiz.

Ortiz told KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento that he and his roommate, Neale, were driving in Tahoe City, near the Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows ski resorts, when the avalanche occurred about 1 a.m. Monday.

"There was no light coming through any of the windows. We knew it was an avalanche," Ortiz said.

The avalanche was about 200 yards long and 12 feet deep, according to the North Tahoe Fire Protection District.

Ortiz and his roommate are locals and they knew to call for help instead of getting more panicked.

"Once I got on the phone with 911, I knew there was fire and rescue coming out to get me, then we could relax a little bit and try to keep cheerful," Ortiz said. "Worrying wasn't gonna get us rescued."

That's when they started taking selfies.

Bundled in a blanket, they had some fun as they waited for first responders.

Rescuers said the young men were trapped for about 30 minutes. The snow level was 3 feet above the Subaru's roof when firefighters arrived, the Sheriff's Office said.

"We got there, shoveled out one of the doors, opened it up and out popped two happy, young men that were pretty stoked to not be in their car anymore," said Dustin Hollingsworth, a firefighter/paramedic with the North Tahoe Fire Protection District.

Hours later, on Monday morning, Ortiz was still smiling, with barely a scratch on his body or his car.

He knows things could have ended much differently.

"We couldn't be luckier. If we had been five seconds further or five seconds behind we could have been in the river or our car could have flipped over," said Ortiz.

"Everyone's got their big story, all the old timers: 'Oh, back in '82, when the last big avalanche happened,'" he said. "This is my '17 story."

The rescue came during massive storm that buried much of the Sierra Nevada in several feet of snow. An avalanche warning was in effect at the time.

On Monday, Ortiz created a GoFundMe page, saying his vehicle had been towed by Caltrans and he needed $550 to get it back. The fund had surpassed its goal by midday Tuesday.

AVALANCHE RESCUE: David Ortiz was rescued without a scratch to him or his car {WATCH} pic.twitter.com/EYn4jb93kL — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) January 23, 2017