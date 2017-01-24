This Segment Aired on the KTLA Morning News on January 24, 2017.
Oscar Nominated “Moonlight” Director Barry Jenkins calls into KTLA
-
KTLA Weather: Cool and Cloudy with Scattered Showers
-
Audrina Patrige Talks Newlywed Life and New Swimwear Line
-
Danny Trejo Talks New Cantina in Heart of Hollywood
-
Ethan Suplee Discusess Dark New Role in “Chance”
-
Dee Snider Talks Changing With Age and New Album
-
-
Johnathan Schaech Talks “Legends of Tomorrow”
-
Conrad Ricamora Dishes “How To Get Away With Murder” Details
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Soggy Sunday Forecast
-
Help Decorate the Weekend Tree: Saturday, November 26th. 9am
-
Briana Evigan Talks New Thought-Provoking Film
-
-
David Cassidy Talks New Christmas Album
-
Jeremy Sisto Discusses New Drama “Ice”
-
Will Speck & Josh Gordon Talk “Office Christmas Party”