Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Willowbrook Home; 2 in Custody, 1 Outstanding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people are in custody and authorities are searching for a third person after a suspected DUI driver crashed into a home in the Willowbrook neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday night.

The incident began about 11:35 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a suspected reckless DUI driver, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Sean Banks said.

The car sped away before eventually losing control and crashing into a home in the 12000 block of South Main Street, Banks said.

A couple that lives in the home said the car stopped just inches from their bed, waking them up.

A total of five people were in the home but none were injured, according to the residents.

Deputies took two people into custody following the crash, but one more person was possibly still outstanding, Banks said.

The home's residents said the third person ran out of the home after the crash.

The incident was initially described as a pursuit by authorities, who later said they were not actually chasing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Authorities have set up a perimeter to search for the third person involved in the incident.