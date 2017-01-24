Reward in Horrific Dog Mutilation Case in Michigan Raised to $35,000

The Michigan Humane Society is now offering a $35,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for brutally mutilating a dog that was found in southwest Detroit.

The tan Rottweiler was found earlier this month with its ears and nose cut off.

It was spotted by a concerned citizen who contacted the Michigan Humane Society, which rushed the severely injured dog to the Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” said MHS’ lead cruelty investigator Mark Ramos in a news release. “This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again. If you know anything about this case, call the MHS hotline now at (313) 872-3401 and help us find the person responsible. This animal deserves justice.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Michigan Humane Society Cruelty Investigation Department at 313-872-3401.

Meanwhile, the dog — now named Baron — is on the mend, according to the Humane Society. However, because of the severity of his injuries, it was not known when he would be eligible for adoption.

“Baron is currently receiving care from our shelter medicine team and is doing very well given his situation. Our Chief Medical Officer is diligently working on a treatment plan for Baron to ensure he receive the best care possible,” the Humane Society wrote on its Facebook page.

