Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't miss Rick Astley performing on January 24th at the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside. Doors open at 7pm and you can purchase tickets at RiversideLive.com. And make sure to grab a copy of Rick's new album "50" available now!

Check out all of Rick's new music by visiting his YouTube page or his website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 24th, 2017.