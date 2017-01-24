San Marino High School on Lockdown While Officials Search for 15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing by His Parents

San Marino High School is on lockdown as police search for a 15-year-old student who was reported missing Tuesday by his parents, officials reported.

Aldric Partovi, 15, was last seen about 9 a.m. at his home in Pasadena and appears to have run away, the San Marino Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the high school was placed on lockdown as a precaution while officers and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department search for Partovi, who authorities described as a”critically missing juvenile,” officials said.

All schools in San Marino were also placed on lockdown, officials told KTLA.

Aldric has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Aldric’s whereabouts was asked to call San Marino police dispatch at 626-300-0720.