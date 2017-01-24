× Xavier Becerra Sworn in as California’s First Latino Attorney General

Minutes after resigning his seat in Congress on Tuesday, Xavier Becerra took the oath of office as California’s new attorney general, and he immediately made plans for a sit-down with sheriffs from throughout the state to talk about law enforcement issues.

Becerra, 58, was given the oath of office at the Capitol by Gov. Jerry Brown, who predicted earlier that “Xavier will be a champion for all Californians.” The ceremony was held before Brown was scheduled to deliver his annual State of the State address, and a day after Becerra received final confirmation by the Senate.

“I will do my utmost to uphold your faith in me to serve as our great state’s next chief law enforcement officer and legal advocate,” Becerra said in a letter to Brown on Tuesday, letting him know he had resigned from Congress.

“And while I leave Congress with mixed emotions, I am ready to begin my work as Attorney General. California’s hard-working families are counting on us, and we won’t let them down,” Becerra said.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.