Abandoned Car Matching Description of Missing 28-Year-Old Woman’s Found in Antelope Valley

An abandoned car found in the Antelope Valley Tuesday matches the description of one belonging to a missing 28-year-old woman who disappeared from her Hollywood Hills apartment over the weekend.

Laura Lynee Stacy was last seen Sunday at her apartment building in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Tuesday, a tow truck driver in the Antelope Valley spotted a car matching the description of Stacy’s vehicle and called police.

Investigators are working to match the vehicles VIN number to confirm it is Stacy’s vehicle, but the Colorado license plate on the back of the car (597WFD) matched that of Stacy’s car.

The car was found in a remote area near the intersection of 97th Street E and East Avenue E in Northeast Antelope Valley.

Police asked for help Tuesday in their search for Stacy, who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Stacy’s parents, Steve and Marcy Stacy, arrived in Los Angeles from Denver shortly after her disappearance to help in the search for their daughter.

Her family told KTLA prior to the discovery of the car that someone found Stacy's phone at Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita in a puddle of water.

"She's usually in contact with someone in our family either her sister, her brother or ourselves," said Steve Stacy.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Polie Department at 213-996-1800. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).