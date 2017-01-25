Aspiring Actor Live Streams His Suicide on Facebook Days After Sex Assault Arrest in Santa Clarita

An aspiring actor from Texas killed himself Monday in North Hollywood while broadcasting on Facebook’s livestream, and authorities said the suicide occurred days after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

The man, identified by the coroner’s office as Frederick Jay Bowdy, told followers watching via livestream that he was going to commit suicide, prompting an out-of-state family member to call the Los Angeles Police Department about 5:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Tiffany Ljubetic.

Police tried to reach Bowdy, who was in a car near Cumpston Street and Fulcher Avenue, but he killed himself before officers made contact with him, Ljubetic said. He was 33 years old.

Users on Facebook who viewed the video expressed shock and sadness, and some wondered if it was a hoax since Bowdy was an actor. The video was later removed by Facebook, according to the company.

