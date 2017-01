California Highway Patrol officers pursued a vehicle in East Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Officers began the pursuit around 8:11 p.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway after a traffic collision on Angeles Crest, according to Officer Bond with the CHP.

A man exited the vehicle around 8:25 p.m. on fled on foot while the driver speed away.

The driver exited the car a short time later and ran away from officers, sprinting between homes.

He was later apprehended and taken into custody.