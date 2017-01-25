Death Valley National Park Tweets About Japanese Internment Create a Stir on Social Media

A series of messages from Death Valley National Park’s official Twitter feed set off a flurry of social media activity Wednesday when users assumed the posts were meant to be taken as commentary on President Trump.

The three posts Wednesday morning addressed internment of Japanese Americans during World War II and appeared hours after news broke that Trump was mulling a ban on the admission of Syrian refugees and restrictions on travel from several majority-Muslim nations.

“During WWII Death Valley hosted 65 endangered internees after the #Manzanar Riot. #JapaneseAmericanInternment” the first Death Valley NP tweet read.

Next, the park tweeted: “We want the opportunity they have to prove their loyalty. We are asked to accept a denial of that privilege in the name of patriotism.” The post also included a clearly vintage black-and-white photo of a man.

